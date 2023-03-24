Maya exudes royalty with delightful stills

Noted actress Maya Ali has always managed to steal the spotlight, whether it be through her acting skills or her association with fans via social media platforms. The “Khoya Khoya Chand” star is an avid social media user, who believes in establishing connections with her fans. One of the plusses of Maya is that she knows how to inspire fans through her distinguished contributions in both the showbiz industry and social media. Now the diva has shared a set of couple of snaps in which she is seen putting on a blueish ensemble. She took her clicks to another level because of the way she flashed a smile. Subsequently, after Maya shared her mesmerising pictures, fans started to express their opinions and went on to pen plenty of comments and a variety of emoticons. In the comments section, one of the users penned a heart emoticon to heap praise on “Mann Mayal.” It is because of her dedication to the showbiz industry that the starlet has amassed over 7.4 million followers.