Imran Abbas expresses views on recent earthquake

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas while expressing his views on the earthquake in different cities of the country said when

the morality does not tremble, the earth trembles.

Nine people were killed as a result of the severe earthquake that occurred in different parts of

the country.

Actor Imran Abbas shared a post on his Instagram account in which he expressed his thoughts. He further wrote that fear the punishment of Allah, leave this oppression. How many people you are doing injustice to, how many people you are killing and who you are plotting to kill. Why are you forgetting your own death. Repent and think that if Allah wills, He can bury all of you in a heap of dirt in a moment.

At the end of his long post, the actor also wrote that there is still time to think, lest there be a chance of repentance.