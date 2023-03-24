Sara Ali Khan wanted ‘Atrangi Re’ director to replace her in the film

Sara Ali Khan recently revealed in an interview that she asked director Anand L Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re.

While talking to Film Companion, Sara revealed that 2019 was not a promising year for her as she was living in her own la-la land. In the same zone, she shot Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal that failed miserably.

Khan, in the interview, spoke about her replacement in Atrangi Re and shared how she managed to change her personality in 2019.

The Simmba actress revealed when she asked the director to replace her in the film, he only had a good advice to give in return. Anand L Rai told her: “If you fall, you do not just get up, but you get up and run. This is the kind of film in which you can either play on the back foot or give it your all, I request you to do the latter.”

Talking about her changed personality, she stated: “There is a difference between being candid and being gregarious, I very often crossed that line. It won’t be false to say I was in a la-la land in 2019, which is why my work was not rooted in reality, even sometimes, my behaviour was not rooted in reality.”

At present, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gaslight opposite Chitrangda and Vikrant Massey, reports indiatoday.