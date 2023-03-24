New-look Pakistan ready for T20I series with Afghanistan

SHARJAH: High-octane matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan in showpiece events are nothing new, but this first-of-its-kind bilateral series offers the tantalizing promise of normal cricketing ties in the future. The shared love of the game on both sides of the border acts as a binding force and a hedge against volatile political relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

Afghanistan will be buoyed by their recent 2-1 T20I series win over UAE and, before that, a pretty decent outing in the 2022 Asia Cup, where they outgunned eventual champions Sri Lanka in the group stage and went on to overwhelm Bangladesh to make it to the Super Four round. They came within touching distance of victory in a low-scoring humdinger against Pakistan, too, until two Naseem Shah sixes denied them at the death.

With a young batting line-up, Pakistan’s vulnerability to collapse can’t be ruled out because they will be up against a potent bowling attack. The 22-year-old Fazalhaq Farooqi has gone from strength to strength since his stint in IPL 2022 – where he worked under the tutelage of Dale Steyn – after which he went on to make a mark in the inaugural edition of the ILT20. His ability to bowl with control up front keeps opening batters on their toes.

A well-rounded Afghanistan batting line-up has a wealth of international experience, which could put pressure on a young Pakistan pace attack. It won’t be easy to cover for Shaheen Afridi, who was phenomenal in the just-concluded PSL, but the likes of Naseem, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan, have the skill set to pose significant challenges for Afghanistan batters. Ihsanullah, who hails from Matta, Swat, claimed his maiden five-for against Quetta Gladiators and ended the PSL season as its second-leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps.

A notable addition to Pakistan’s squad is Imad Wasim; he ended PSL 8 as the tournament’s best allrounder, scoring over 400 runs and snapping up nine wickets. Having fallen way down the pecking order, he now links up with Mohammad Nawaz as they vie for that spin-bowling allrounder spot.

Afghanistan have mainly relied on their spinners to weave magic but now they have match-winners in their pace battery, too. Afghanistan have an opportunity to enhance their reputation among Full Members, and for that they’ll need to hold their nerve at crucial junctures. This being a bilateral series will help them play in an uninhibited manner given there is not a lot at stake.

Pakistan have included Saim Ayub whose performances made everyone sit up and take notice during the PSL. His audacious shots were a treat to watch, notably a no-look scoop over fine leg that had social media swooning. Saim, alongside the belligerent Mohammad Haris, entertained the crowd royally in the PSL, and these purveyors of modern-day cricket almost seem genetically wired to thrive in limited-overs cricket. Shadab spoke glowingly of the new talents that the PSL has unearthed, and wants them to have a proper chance at the international level.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have recalled Mohammad Nabi after he was dropped for the UAE series. The old hand has seen it all since the early days of Afghanistan cricket and has been the fulcrum of their batting line-up. His canny offspin will come in handy in what should be spin-friendly conditions. He will be eager to locate his mojo after a poor run of form of late, only managing 45 runs and seven wickets in his last 10 matches. Nabi relinquished the T20I captaincy last year following the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Uncapped opening batter Sediqullah Atal made his T20 debut for Kabul Eagles in the 2020 Shpageeza Cricket League and was part of Afghanistan’s squad for the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. He will now get to test himself against a strong international attack.

Swashbuckling opener Hazratullah Zazai didn’t get the selectors’ nod, while Nijat Masood and Zahid Khan have been added to the reserves. Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat have been in sublime touch of late and both thumped half-centuries to script Afghanistan’s outstanding six-wicket win over UAE in the T20I series in February. A series win could be a major tipping point in the progress of Afghanistan cricket.