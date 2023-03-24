WATCH: Here’s how you can get your CNIC made online

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday launched its ID services to mobile screens of Pakistani citizens by making its next-generation Pak ID Mobile App operational with a beta release. it’s means now you can get your CNIC made online.

“Citizens can now use this app to process applications for their identity card and documents,” said the top database authority in a statement.

It should be noted that after completing the entire application process through the app from the comfort of their own home, people can have their ID documents delivered to their door.

“With the Pak ID mobile app, citizens can now apply for their identity documents including CNIC, family registration certificate without visiting Nadra offices, avoiding long queues and long waiting hours,” the statement mentioned.

Here’s how you can get your CNIC made online:

Thrilled to celebrate #PakistanDay with the ultimate gift from @NadraPak – #PakID Mobile App! 🎉📱 #BetaRelease Apply for #ID cards & documents using your smartphone without visiting NADRA offices, avoiding long queues & waiting time /1 #DigitalPakistan #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/t9yuf32nBm — Tariq Malik ™ (@ReplyTariq) March 23, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said that the latest version of Pak ID Mobile has a built-in document recognition system and contactless biometric verification which allow users to enjoy a wholesome experience through a complete range of ID issuance services including uploading and submitting of documents, capturing photograph and fingerprints, and adding digital signatures using smartphones.

“This innovative approach is a significant step towards achieving the goal of Digital Pakistan by improving service delivery,” he added.

It should be noted that the app promises to bring maximum convenience to all citizens living within the country and beyond geographical boundaries.

It may also add another feather to Nadra’s cap which has already brought home the honor of being the first nation in the world that has implemented multi-biometric capturing and submitting documents online.

Malik said: “The app has been built using contactless technology which truly digitalizes the experience of getting ID documents just using a smartphone.”