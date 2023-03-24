Pakistan has to repay close to $3bn in next quarter

Amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s external debt servicing requirements for repaying principal and mark-up in dollar amounts will be standing at approximately $3 billion in the last quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year.In an important development, Pakistani authorities confirmed that China has granted its approval for the rollover of SAFE deposits of $2 billion.“Yes,” was a brief response given by a Finance Ministry official to the publication when asked about the rollover. The deposit was scheduled to mature today (Thursday).Pakistan will have to repay close to $3 billion in the last quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year as part of its external debt obligations. Pakistani authorities will have to devise a plan B if the IMF does not offer the staff-level agreement.