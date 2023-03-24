No Respite

Afghan universities have begun reopening after a long winter break, but the new term offers no hope to the country’s women, who remain barred from returning to class, reversing policies that allowed them to continue their studies after the Taliban assumed control of Kabul in 2021. Indeed, the Taliban has done everything in its power to push women out of the public sphere, threatening to reverse many of the developmental gains made in the twenty years that they weren’t around.

Last year, the Taliban banned girls from attending secondary school, citing infrastructural problems and claims that the ban was only temporary. After signalling that they would open schools for all students, the Taliban went back on its word. Eager female students arriving for class found closed gates instead. The ban was later extended to university students, a move that has sparked international condemnation from governments all across the globe.

Gender apartheid is underway in Afghanistan-women have no access to parks and gyms and have been barred from all places of employment, even from working with domestic and international NGOs, which are especially critical for uplifting their voices during this time. Women’s roles have been undermined at every turn, many families are already marrying off teenagers to shift financial support to their husbands. Every aspect of female existence is controlled and scrutinised in Afghanistan-there are no moments of respite, and nowhere to escape to but inside the home, away from opportunity and the hopes of a better future.

What is most concerning, however, is that the Taliban’s messaging surrounding girls’ education has lacked cohesion from the moment the group seized control. Many of their declarations are contradictory and inconsistent, suggesting division within the Taliban leadership and a lack of consensus on state policies. A state that can’t form a coherent narrative on any of its policies shouldn’t be allowed to govern-that is precisely why rogue militant groups are not fit to enter politics and certainly not responsible enough to take care of the people they claim to govern. The international community may have already forgotten about Kabul’s reign of tyranny but the girls in Afghanistan continue to live with it each day. *