Bars denounce ECP for ‘violation’ of constitution

The Supreme Court Bar Association and the LHC Bar Association have expressed serious concerns over the ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls. In a statement, the SCBA said it is incumbent upon all state institutions to uphold and protect the mantle of democracy, and guard all provisions of the Constitution as sacrosanct, including Article 224 (2). The bar called upon all state institutions and functionaries to ensure that such abrogation of the Constitution is not allowed. It demanded the election commission immediately withdraw its notification and strictly adhere to the earlier issued schedule for elections in Punjab.

It warned that it will take all necessary and legal actions to stand behind the Constitution and the Supreme Court. SCBA President Abid Zuberi said the Election Commission cannot change the date for elections under any circumstances whatsoever. “The Supreme Court had made it inexplicably clear that elections had to be held within the 90-day time period stipulated under Article 224 (2) of the Constitution. However, it is unfortunate that the Election Commission has acted in such blatant disregard of its Constitutional mandate and the order of apex court,” he said. He noted that there was no such provision in the Election Act or the Constitution that allows the Election Commission to conduct elections beyond the 90-day time period stipulated Article 224 (2) of the Constitution. “It is truly unfortunate to see that the Election Commission has grossly misinterpreted the Constitution, the law and order of the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the ECP has acted in excess of jurisdiction and “breached its constitutional mandate”.

The SCBA president warned that such violation of the Constitution can only lead to utter “chaos and anarchy” in the country. “Given the current political and economic crises in the country, restoration of democracy and timely elections are the need of the hour”, he maintained. “It is time that we must all remember that Pakistan is a democratic state and representation of the people of Pakistan is the very foundation of our Constitution; and therefore, it is incumbent upon all state institutions to uphold and protect the mantle of democracy,” he added.