Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Thursday with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a “true Islamic welfare state” in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure its progress, prosperity and strong defense. The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on March 23 in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves. The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the nation’s provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country. Radio Pakistan and PTV broadcasted special programmes to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement. Due to bad weather, the Pakistan Day military parade of the armed forces at Aiwan-e-Sadr was postponed till Saturday, March 25.

In Balochistan, various functions and sports events were held in all districts of the province to highlight the importance of March 23. An investiture ceremony was held at the Governor House in Quetta. Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar conferred awards to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields. In a message on Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle, and its future lies in adhering to the Constitution in letter and spirit.

The premier said that Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights. However, for this to become a reality, he said that we must forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers. He added that the establishment of our nation was certainly a miracle of the 20th century. The prime minister said that as a member of the international community, Pakistan has always played the role of a responsible nation in the resolution of problems facing humanity and the establishment of global peace.