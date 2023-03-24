4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts different cities of Punjab

A magnitude of 4.4 with a depth of 30 km jolted different cities of the Punjab, on Thursday afternoon. The epicenter was 30 km southwest of Sargodha. According to the seismological center, the earthquake struck at 4:38pm. Punjab cities including Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Faisalabd, Nakana Sahib, Mianwali and Sarghodha. It is pertinent to note that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake also jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Thursday morning. It is pertinent to note that a number of cities across Pakistan, including the federal capital, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, were jolted by a strong earthquake on Tuesday night. Reportedly, the quake was felt all across Pakistan, including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Bannu, Peshawar, Lahore, Abbottabad, Loralai, Jaranwala, Mailsi, Chichawatni, Minchinabad, Lakki Marwat, Kohlu, Jahanian, Pakpattan, Shorkot, Dijkot, Shakargarh, Lodhran, Layyah among many others. According to reports, the quake was also felt in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan. As per the Met Department, the quake occurred at 9:47pm with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale. It said the depth was 180km and the epicenter Hindukush region of Afghanistan. The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.5, and its epicenter Jurm, Afghanistan with a depth of over 186km.