NESPAK celebrates 50th anniversary on Pakistan Resolution Day

NESPAK celebrated its 50th anniversary ceremony on Pakistan Resolution Day with great enthusiasm and pride. The event was held at NESPAK headquarters in Lahore on Thursday. NESPAK is one of the largest and most prestigious engineering consulting firms in Pakistan, providing top-quality engineering and consultancy services both locally and internationally. The company has been instrumental in the development of Pakistan’s infrastructure, contributing significantly to the nation’s progress and prosperity. The ceremony was attended by a large number of distinguished guests comprising former Managing Directors of NESPAK, Vice Presidents, important Clients, engineers, and industry experts. The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem.

Addressing the audience, NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood highlighted the company’s achievements and contributions over the past 50 years. He emphasized the company’s commitment to providing quality services to its Clients and the nation, saying, “NESPAK is a national asset, and we take great pride in serving Pakistan and contributing to its development.” The ceremony also included a documentary showcasing NESPAK’s journey over the past 50 years, highlighting the company’s significant projects and achievements and a prize distribution among winners in different sports categories. In connection with the 50th anniversary celebrations, NESPAK also organized a family gala for children of Company employees on February 24, 2023 and Women’s Day on March 8, 2023. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing NESPAK’s 50 years of excellence in engineering and consultancy services. The company plans to continue its commitment to excellence in the years to come, serving Pakistan and contributing to its development and progress.