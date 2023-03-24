RUDA celebrates Pakistan Day

Ravi Urban Development Authority celebrated Pakistan Day ceremony at RUDA headquarters on Thursday. During the ceremony, the CEO RUDA Imran Amin said, “On Pakistan Day, the idea of a separate Islamic state was presented so we must remember the struggle of our ancestors.” Speaking on the occasion, Imran Amin said, “The characteristic of a self-reliant nation is that it achieves victories through struggle and faith. “In order to make the country developed and prosperous, we now have to move forward by following these principles.” he added.

He further said, “Ravi City, which will be built on the bank of River Ravi in Lahore, is a symbol of prosperity where millions of people will find employment and be blessed with the highest amenities of life.” In his speech, CEO RUDA said, “Rehabilitation of River Ravi is the main objective of RUDA with the revival of flora and fauna and habitat.” He emphasised on the hard work and told the gathering to follow the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline stated by the founding father. By following these golden words, RUDA can become the concept to be emulated by all.

Addressing the Pakistan Day ceremony, Mansoor Ahmad Janjua said that RUDA employees are like a family and we should not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the formation of our main goal as this city will generate huge resources at the national level and will be a major source of prosperity in the country. Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Ahmad Janjua, Executive Director Kashif Qureshi, Abdul Waheed, Anwar Ahmad Awan, Director Naveed Riaz, Abid Latif, Ahmed Salman and other officials were present during the ceremony.