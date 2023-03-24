CBD Punjab celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal

A flag hoisting ceremony was held by Punjab Central Business District Development Authority to celebrate Pakistan Day with great fervor and patriotism. The ceremony was held at CBD House Punjab to commemorate the day when the All-India Muslim League moved a resolution that led to the establishment of Pakistan. The event was attended by the COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Directorate heads and staff members of CBD Punjab. The flag hoisting was followed by the singing of the national anthem, which filled the atmosphere with an aura of national pride and honor. While addressing the ceremony COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua said, “Today is a momentous day in our nation’s history. As an authority, CBD Punjab has a crucial role to play in the development of Punjab and Pakistan. We remain committed in supporting the growth of our country by providing innovative business solutions thereby contributing to the overall development of the country”. The event showcased the passion and dedication of CBD Punjab, towards the betterment of the nation. It highlighted the importance of the day and how it is deeply embedded in the country’s history. CBD Punjab has been instrumental in promoting modern business practices and infrastructure development in Punjab, by establishing Pakistan’s first business district on vertical principles, which has contributed to the economic development of the region.