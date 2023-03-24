Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar gets Hilal-e-Imtiaz

On the auspicious Pakistan Day, President has decorated the prestigious civil award, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (HI) upon Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar at a ceremony held at President House on Thursday.

The decoration of this award acknowledges his meritorious contribution in the projects of national importance in PAEC. It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Anwar has already been awarded both SI in 2015 and Pride of Performance in 2009.

Moreover, it is a matter of great honour for the Commission that this year one HI, three ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ (SI), six Pride of Performance (PoP) and three ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ (TI) have been awarded to scientists and engineers of PAEC.The decorations of these civil awards is a reflection of the fact that PAEC is striving hard for nation’s progress and development but also recognition of invaluable contribution of the Commission for the country.