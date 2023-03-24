Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan: Mushaal

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Pakistan are an integral part and can never be separated from each other.

Mushaal, the wife of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, in her statement in connection with March 23 ‘Pakistan Day’ said that ‘Kashmir is the Jugular Vein of Pakistan’ and people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right of self-determination, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Mushaal said that the Kashmir issue is an unfinished agenda of the partition of Indian subcontinent and Two-Nation Theory is still valid for the solution of the Kashmir dispute.

She said that durable peace and stability in South Asia are contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

She also pointed out ongoing human rights violations due to which the supremacist Indian forces made life hell for Kashmiri people, as they crossed all limits of barbarism and inhuman acts.

Mushaal added that ironically the human rights organisations and world powers adopted a callous approach toward the brewing human crisis in the IIOJK and did not take any action against Hindutva regime.

The chairperson stated that inhuman forces neither spared Kashmiri leaders nor women and children, as they subjected to their brutalities all and sundry with their planned nefarious plan to spread fear in the valley to silence the dissenting voices but no such policy of barbarity worked rather it further fanned the fire.

She urged the UN and OIC to play their proactive role to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the valley.