Pakistan Day parade rescheduled to March 25

Due to bad weather, it was announced on Thursday that the Pakistan Day Parade would now take place on March 25.

In the Pakistan Day parade, the Pakistani armed forces displayed their power, but this year, the army decided to hold the annual parade on a smaller scale in light of the government’s austerity drive, which aims to stop the economic crisis.

With a population of over 220 million, the nation has been wracked by a severe economic crisis that has seen the value of the local currency reach a record low and the foreign exchange reserve rise to a level not seen in decades.

Despite the rescheduling of the parade, the nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure its progress, prosperity, and a strong defense.