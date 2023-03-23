England’s Steward has Ireland red card overturned

LONDON: England full-back Freddie Steward has been cleared to play after his red card in Saturday’s Six Nations defeat by Ireland was downgraded by a disciplinary committee. Steward faced a hearing late Tuesday after he was sent off by referee Jaco Peyper for a dangerous challenge to the head of Hugo Keenan that ended the Ireland full-back’s match in Dublin. The panel agreed an act of foul play had taken place. But a statement released Wednesday said there were sufficient mitigating factors “including the late change in the dynamics and positioning of the opposing player which should have resulted in the issue of a yellow card rather than a red card”. “On that basis, the committee did not uphold the red card and the player is free to play again immediately,” the statement added. Ireland led 10-6 when Steward left the field shortly before half-time and went on to win 29-16 as they clinched a Grand Slam. England did well to stay in the contest for as long as they did following the dismissal of the Leicester player, with captain Owen Farrell uttering an astonished “Red card?!” when Peyper sent the 22-year-old off the field.