Pakistan team departs for Dubai to face Afghanistan

KARACHI: Pakistani men’s cricket team has embarked on a journey to Dubai to take on Afghanistan in the T20 international series starting in Sharjah this week.

The team left the National Cricket Academy on Wednesday, boarding a 4 pm flight with the national carrier. The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbors, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26, and 27.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yousuf will not travel to the UAE because of personal reasons. Head coach Abdul Rehman will take up the batting coach’s duties in his absence.

14 players and nine support staff make the contingent. Naseem Shah is already in Dubai and will join the team today at the team hotel.

List of players who are traveling: Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan List of traveling player support personnel: Mansoor Rana (team manager), Abdul Rehman (head coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach) and Col (retd) Usman Anwari (security manager).

Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan

On the other hand, wily spinner Rashid Khan will lead a strong 17-man Afghanistan squad.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive Naseeb Khan said the best available players had been chosen.

“Our team has been working hard in training camp and selectors have selected the best available players for the series,” he said in a press release.

“I am confident that our team will perform at their best and make our nation proud.” Former captain Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down after the T20 World Cup in November, is also part of the squad.

Dashing opener Hazratullah Zazai and middle-order batter Rahmat Shah have been dropped from the squad.

Left-handed opener Sediqullah Atal has been added and could make his debut for Afghanistan in the series.

Squads

Pakistan: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.