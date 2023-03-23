India willing to provide visa to Green Shirts for ODI World Cup

LAHORE: India has expressed its willingness to give visas to Pakistani cricketers for the ODI World Cup. The schedule of ICC events is announced a year in advance but this time the Indian board needs the necessary clearance from its government and there are two issues to be resolved. The issue of tax exemption between the ICC and the Indian government is yet to be decided. Yes, along with this there was to be progress on the Indian visas of the Pakistani team. The green shirts have not been able to go to India to participate in any ICC events since 2013. In the ICC’s quarterly meeting, the Indian board assured the world governing body of clearing the visas of the Pakistani contingent from its government. The BCCI will soon inform the ICC about the actual status of its regime on tax concessions and the hosting agreement between the Indian board and the ICC has been signed in 2014.