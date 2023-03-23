Release Toshakhana record of 1990-2001

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal government to make public the record of Toshakhana from 1990 to 2001.

The court also ordered making public details of the friendly countries that gave the gifts. Justice Asim Hafeez passed the orders while disposing of a petition, filed by a citizen, Munir Ahmad, seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts. Additional Attorney General Mirza Nassr represented the federal government during the proceedings, and hinted to file an appeal against the orders. The petitioner had filed the petition seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts, received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan.