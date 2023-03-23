After tooting the horn of energy-oriented investment for the past decade or so, the ruling PML(N) might just be able to lay its fingers on the latest-to-hit-the-market black gold. Inaugurating two coal-fired power plant in Tharparker on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif giddily talked about the Thar Desert ready to turn into an “economic hub.” He might not be that far off the mark.

For as long as one may remember, myths related to high sulphur content and insoluble moisture have continued to exasperate the country’s largest coal reserves. Those at the helm preferred going door to door in search of economic lifelines than bothering to give a fleeting glance, let alone take stock of what was clearly languishing right underneath their noses. At present, coal imports, to the tune of three billion dollars, make up a hefty chunk of the import bill.

Similarly exasperated are industries like cement and urea, which are bleeding at the altar because their raw products are determined to touch the skies. Said to cover the fuel needs of the entire country for the next 100 years, here is where the Thar reserves come into play. As of now, there are plans for the units to generate up to 3,300 MW of low-cost electricity, but the Thar Coal and Energy Board is in no mood to act content.

Busily deliberating with experts on the non-power utility of coal, they have their eyes set on a far more realistic and comprehensive line of action. Fortunately for the locals, the government appears to have learned from the debacle that went down in Sui, where a precious asset was mercilessly wasted in the name of politicking. Amid heroic declarations from administrations in both Karachi and Islamabad, the people of Thar might expect a change in the tide. However, counting the eggs after they’ve been deposited in their basket might be well worth the wait.

The multi-billion dollar question here points to the veracity of Pakistan’s reparation claims as the key leader to have turbocharged the Loss and Damage finance. How can the state explain its position after going on a fancy dinner or two with the “dirty” coal? Until and unless cleaner coal energy is prioritised to produce 40 per cent fewer emissions than conventional plants, all buzz and banter about “Thar Badlega Pakistan” (Thar will change Pakistan) would work wonders on social media alone. Given the blaring sirens on the climatic front–carrying hallmarks of global warming–whatever gains we would earn from coal would lead to a loss in support from the international community. *