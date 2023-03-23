Is This The Pakistan Jinnah Envisioned?

23 March, Pakistan Day is very significant in the history of Pakistan. It takes us back to 1940, the day when the first resolution for Pakistan was adopted. The Minar e Pakistan was the venue, where the Lahore Resolution took place by the All India Muslim League, seeking an independent and sovereign state, derived from the provinces, with Muslim majorities located in the North-West and East of British India.

The goal to have an independent Pakistan, with its own vision, ideology, freedom of right for all religions and a country with clear Muslim majority. Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of the nation and his colleagues, undoubtedly worked day and night, for this cause. A Pakistan, visioned by the Quaid, which will be a land mark for Muslim nations, and an ideal example for the world to follow.

Today, after eighty three years, since the resolution was passed, let us analyse, what have we done as a nation, have we achieved the vision of Quaid, and are we the nation, that we want to be as envisioned.

Pakistan over the years, has indeed developed its armed forces, its institutions and is globally recognised, for its power and culture. However, the question is, did we achieve what we desired?

Global inflation has reached to its peak and it has affected Pakistan the most. Economically, we are deeply challenged with lack of basic necessities for the masses. Every year on 23 March, our nation displays its strength, through our forces, which is a sign of great pride and honor, but at what cost? Our country goes through the most difficult times, and here we are, still trying to prove our metal. It was a wise decision to cut down and reduce the strength and display of the annual parade, to preserve the resources and minimise expenses.

Our relations in the region, namely with India and Afghanistan, aren’t ideal. In Pakistan alone, we remain polarised in our opinions, our practices and day to day dealings. Jinnah’s widely known words ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ aren’t the motto of the younger generations, who are more keen to seek opportunities outside Pakistan and prefer to avoid contributing productively.

A secular state, where all are equal and have the right to freedom, is just a dream for now. A small percentage of the elite continue to grow every day in Pakistan. Hence, the affluent mostly avoid paying taxes whereas the commoners are suffering with their rights being trampled upon. The political situation is deteriorating which presents a bleak image of a country.

All great nations are working to thrive on tourism, provide basic fundamental rights for their citizens and create opportunities for them to make their careers advance locally, whereas, we as a nation are on opposite trajectory. What Pakistan we are envisioning for our children and future generations to come? Human rights are being violated while respect as a nation is divided in the comity of nations.

On this day, we seek and pledge as a nation, that our youth will lead this nation to prosperity with our leadership across all party lines and armed forces working together to support and protect the state from all threats. As the great poet, Allama Iqbal rightly said, ” Tu Shaheen Hain, Basera Kar Paharon Ki Chatanon Mein”. Wishing our beautiful nation, a happy Pakistan Day and hoping for a better, safer and prosperous state in the times to come. Pakistan Zindabad!

The writer is CEO of Cavalry Greens Lahore & an alumnus of Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland