Quake death toll reaches nine; another 60 injured

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued the preliminary situation report on damages and losses due to the recent earthquake of 6.8 magnitude that shook the northern parts of the country leaving nine dead and 60 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab provinces.

The preliminary report by the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the Authority underscored that the earthquake of 6.8 magnitude was reported from Hindukush region of Afghanistan. However, it mentioned that shockwaves were felt in most of the northern parts of Pakistan; including KP, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Northern Punjab with lesser degree in Northern Balochistan, central and south Punjab. The earthquake was followed by two aftershocks of 3.7 and 3.5 magnitude.

The earthquake originated on March 21 at 21:47 PST had a depth of 180 km with it’s epicentre in Hindukush Region, Afghanistan. The preliminary report underscored the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Seismic Center, the current earthquake pattern conformed with such activity in the region, recorded since 1970 and was an occurrence of Eurasian tectonic plate

The Data received from the provinces revealed that in KP some nine deaths were reported including five males, two females and two children; 58 were injured including 17 males, 29 females and 12 children, however all patients were in stable condition. The district-wise situation revealed that in Swabi – roof collapse incidents occurred leaving persons reported injured. In Chitral – Roof and boundary wall collapse, left two persons injured. In Khyber, roof damage and collapse incident was reported where no injuries happened. In Swat – Roof collapse and boundary wall damage reports were received leaving a child dead due to a wall collapse in Madyan. In Lower Dir – Roof collapse resulting in one death and one person injured. In Mardan, Bajour and Lower Chitral – one person was reported injured. However, approximately 60 people with minor injuries were also reported from different areas however exact numbers and details were being collected. In GB, Ghizer – Cattle shed and boundary wall damage was reported.

A minor landslide in Tehsil Phander resulted in the loss of an animal. However, partial damage of a culvert was also reported.

The Astore valley road (AVR) was reported closed due to landslide. In ICT, reports of cracks in apartment buildings were received, especially in E-11 sector; Khudad Heights. All residents were evacuated safely. No other structural collapse or endangered building was reported so far. In Punjab, some two males were reported injured, in KP some 26 houses got partially damaged and four livestock animal perished and in GB ,some two houses got partially damaged and two livestock animal killed in various incidents of roof or boundary wall collapse.

Fortunately, no reports of damages or losses so far were reported in Punjab, Balochistan and AJK. The major incidents reported from GB included Gilgit-Shandur Road (N-140) was blocked due to landslide near Gahkuch. The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA and that of district DDMA) in coordination with NHA were able to clear the road and was now open for traffic. The Karakoram Highway (KKH) (N-35) Attabad, Hunza Nagar at (Km 645) was blocked due to landslide which was cleared and road was now open for traffic. In Gupis, a boulder hit and damaged courtyard of under construction mosque near Gamsing RCC bridge, in Astore. The Astor valley road (AVR) was closed due to landslide and clearance operation was underway to restore the closed section.

In Nagar, the power supply from the 200KVA community power house Kunjokushal Nagar has been suspended due to partial damage of penstock pipe, expansion joint and power channel. The repairs were underway to restore the damaged section. In KP, KKH (N-35) Chakai, Lower Kohistan at (Km 230) was blocked due to landslide which was cleared and road was now open for traffic. In ICT, reports of cracks in apartment buildings were received, especially from E11 sector; Khudad Heights, Appolo Heights and other apartment buildings in F-10 were surveyed by the administration and no structural damage was found. All residents were evacuated safely. No other structural collapse or endangered building is reported so far. In Punjab, damage to commercial buildings was reported from Rawalpindi. The damage assessment has revealed that so far, no structural damage was reported from the area. All the provincial, state and Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs, SDMA and GBDMA respectively) and ICT Administration were requested to undertake comprehensive damage assessment of respective areas especially of high-rise structures or apartment buildings to ensure that there were no safety concerns. Any damaged building should only be inhabited once it was cleared from concerned authorities.

The NHA and FWO were requested to ensure that inspection of bridges was completed immediately to ensure safety across all communication arteries. The Authority added that the preliminary situation report of NDMA would be followed by a consolidated report in the next 48 hours, which would be based on confirmation of damages reported, after on-ground verification by the respective authority or department and certification that survey of the high rises or apartment buildings was completed and the structures could be re-occupied without any threat to life.