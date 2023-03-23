Holy month of Ramazan begins in Pakistan

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced of receiving testimonies from different parts of the country that the moon of Ramazan has been sighted in Pakistan. Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting and announced in a presser that the nation will observe the first fast tomorrow (Thursday). The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held in Peshawar for sighting of the moon of Ramazan. The zonal committees also held meetings at their respective headquarters across the country. Muslims use a lunar calendar with 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Ramazan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, begins when a crescent moon is sighted.