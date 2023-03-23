MoU signed to ensure greater financial flexibility to employees

ABHI, an embedded fintech company, has signed an agreement with Master Group of Industries, operating in bedding, textile, automotive, chemical, furniture, and renewable energy industries. AbhiSalary will enable Master Group’s employees to access their earned wages ahead of their scheduled payday, empowering them with greater financial flexibility and control. AbhiSalary allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before payday within 30 seconds, giving them the ability to manage their finances more effectively. By partnering with Master Group, ABHI will be able to expand its reach and provide financial wellness to a wider range of employees across the country and financially empower Pakistan.

“We are thrilled to partner with Master Group and provide their employees with AbhiSalary,” said Mohammad Zaidi, Director of Business Development & Sales at ABHI. “The financial wellness benefit is designed to help employees access their salaries flexibly and reduce their reliance on expensive payday loans and other forms of short-term credit. By partnering with Master Group, we can help even more employees take control of their finances, achieve their financial goals.”

Instituted in 1963, Master Group is a leading manufacturer of bedding, textiles, chemicals, automotive, engineering, and power solutions, with a strong reputation for employee wellness. The partnership with ABHI is part of Master Group’s commitment to supporting its employees and providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

“ABHI is part of Master Group’s commitment to supporting its employees and providing them with AbhiSalary to be happier at work,” said Mr Abubakar Alvi, General Manager HR at Master Group. “We believe that providing our employees with greater financial flexibility and control is an important part of our commitment to their overall well-being, and we are confident that AbhiSalary will help us achieve that goal.”