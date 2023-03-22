Pakistan might ban Imran Khan from running for upcoming elections, says Zalmay Khalilzad

Former US ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is once more supporting ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan, who is currently dealing with his toughest political challenges.

Despite being instructed by the Foreign Office not to discuss domestic issues in Pakistan, the former US ambassador to the UN Zalmay Khalilzad once more shared a tweet discussing the state of Pakistani politics.

Khalilzad suggested in a series of tweets that there are signs the governing coalition-controlled Pakistani parliament may ask the Supreme Court to bar Imran Khan from running for office and even outlaw PTI in the coming days.

He continued by saying the government appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as enemy no 1 of the state, saying such steps will only deepen Pakistan’s triple crises: political, economic, and security.