Good news for unvaccinated pilgrims

Saudi authorities announced on Tuesday that visitors who have not been immunized against Covid-19 can pray in Medina’s Masjid al-Haram and Masjid e Nabawi.

The only condition is that unvaccinated individuals are not infected with COVID-19 or have had contact with other people who have tested positive for the virus; they can also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umra, special arrangements are being made as Ramadan approaches and pilgrims visit the kingdom for Itikaf (the practice of secluding oneself during the final 10 days of Ramadan).

For the last ten days of Ramazan, clarification has also been issued in response to inquiries.

“It is not necessary to obtain a permit to perform prayers in the Two Holy Mosques, with a condition that the worshipers shall not have coronavirus infection or contact with a person infected with the virus,” Department for Beneficiary Care Service said in the statement.

The Saudi authorities have announced that 2500 spots have been made in Masjid al Haram for Itikaf which would be sufficient for this year.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of the Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, has announced that due to the large number of pilgrims and worshippers during the blessed month of Ramadan, prayers will be offered on the roof of Masjid al-Haram as well.

The renowned Qari also stated that itikaf spots have been reserved in the hall with the extension of Shah Fahd in Masjid al-Haram, and those performing itikaf will be fully accommodated.

The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom that would see 2.3 million Muslims in the kingdom. This is the first time that the number of pilgrims has been restored to pre-Covid levels.