Among 10 years’ success stories of BRI that relates to poverty alleviation, de-desertification and livestock economy, “King Grass” pioneered by Chinese Technology is emerging as super food for animals with impactful features of cash crop and land fertility in Gwadar as well as Pakistan.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro, after successful growth of King Grass in the length and breadth of Free Zone area of Gwadar Port, local enterprises are motivated to seek assistance of Chinese JUNCAO technology to grow King Grass to boost their business profitability.

As per pilot project, King Grass also known as magic grass, was grown and used to raise livestock in cattle farm established in Gwadar Port more than two years ago. “Throughout the time span, 80 percent proceed had been utilized as a food for all breeds of goats. Not only animals turned fattened but also stayed fit without suffering from any lethal disease,” Free Zone official told Gwadar Pro.

Goats, he said, love to eat King Grass with zeal due to its lush green color, palatability, fragrance, inbuilt properties and quality. “Giant King Grass provides many of the nutrition requirements for cattles. It has fiber, protein and good energy content. Giant King Grass can replace expensive feeds in the ration and therefore reduce feeding costs while maintaining good nutrition,” he mentioned. Pakistan Farmer Association President Mian Mansha Syed said Chinese President Xi’s vision of “magic grass” has been inspiring global poverty relief.

“It is a particular breed of grass discovered by Chinese scientists which is an economical and environment-friendly substitute for timber. So far, more than 500 counties across China have participated in planting Juncao, King grass.

The grass significantly lowered farming costs, and reduced annual tree clearing by 20 million cubic meters in the country,” he added.

Gwadar area, by virtue of its arid climate, land degradation, saline or alkali soil and various other ecological challenges, was a litmus test for King grass. “Gwadar Port Operator “COPHC” initiated a King Grass project with assistance of Chinese Embassy and experts from Chinese Universities.

In early stage during 2020, King Grass was planted on 5 acres land in Gwadar Port. “Results, eventually proved that it is survivable and commercially feasible. Its yield is 120,000 per acre,” according to official documents available to Gwadar Pro. In order to let King Grass proliferate in other part of Balochistan and Sindh, COPHC official said, seeds were donated to farmers and companies in Dasht area near Milini dam as well as Karachi.

The activity generated tremendous outcome and farmer companies are in a mood to grow it further to be beneficiary of advantages of King Grass, he added

Pak-Green NGO director Muhammad Fakhar said that Gwadar port’s King Grass is strong footprint of Chinese’ public good initiatives that aim to empower people to stamp out poverty, to earn better and boost afforestation. In China, he said, King Grass has made milestone achievements in uprooting poverty. “Thousands of people grew King Grass and used its stock for raising their animals in their cattle farms. Owing to King Grass’s low-cost growth and more than 20 years’ survivability, Chinese farmers’ income multiplied with minimum hassles as compared to other crops,” he added. King Grass Technology has been expanded in 106 countries. It was listed as priority cooperation projects between China and developing countries by UNDP. In a meeting on Juncao technology held at the UN headquarters in 2019, then UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces said that the herbaceous plant contributes to poverty eradication, clean energy, gender equality and biodiversity preservation.

“The Juncao technology is emblematic of the China’s Belt and Road Initiative,” Espinosa said. “It supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

In the mid-1980s, when Xi Jinping started working in Fujian as a local government official, he spent considerable energy for rural development and poverty alleviation in the province. There he supported the King Grass invention that is making rock and roll globally now.