Tianjin Port becomes model for future port solutions in China, worldwide

Tianjin Port, a world-leading smart port powered by Huawei’s technology, has become a model for future port solutions in China and around the world. With introduction of technologies like 5G and AI at Section C smart container terminal at Tianjin Port’s Beijiang Port Area in October 2021, the port has realized more efficient, intelligent, and safer operation and helped increase stability and efficiency of China’s supply chain.

Since then, Tianjin port has been referred to as first of its kind in many ways, becoming a role model for low-carbon smart ports in the world.

The development and pilot operation of intelligent self-driving trucks at the port have enabled Tianjin port to increase efficiency and cut operation costs.

Huawei has used its strategic partnership with the port to develop new solutions for intelligent upgrade and low-carbon development. These efforts have accelerated transformation in the industry and are bringing us ever closer to an intelligent world.

At the automated terminal, Huawei Technology in collaboration with Tianjin Port Group and other partners uses autonomous driving, 5G, cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create more automated, greener operations.

“While all new ports are built to be automated and intelligent, existing ports also need automation and digital transformation. The horizontal transportation system improves efficiency and safety of ports operations,” York Yuekun, CTO of Smart Road, Waterway, and Port BU told a group of journalists.

Tianjin Port, an important shipping hub in north China, has been continuously upgrading itself into a smart port and introduced a variety of technological innovation to bolster efficiency.

The port has built a world-class automated container facility giving full play to intelligent technologies liked 5G and L4, Peng Pai, Vice Manager, Operator Department, Tianjin Port told media delegation which witnessed various facilities from the Corridor Viewing Platform.

At the terminal, world’s first zero-carbon smart terminal, container cranes operate automatically and unmanned electric container trucks come and go. In addition, remotely controlled quay cranes lift loaded containers from cargo ships, and then load them onto unmanned trucks.

The container trucks go to automatic locking/unlocking stations under the guidance of the Beidou Navigation Satellite System as per optimal driving routes that are calculated in real time. Here they are loaded with containers and then driven to the container yard. The entire process is completed in one smooth operation.

Around 200 workers have been deployed to ensure smooth 24-hours operation and added, last year, the automated terminal handled over 1.4 million standard-size containers.

Peng Pai opined that compared to traditional ports, smart ports are much more secure and efficient. Smart port solutions can be applied around the world, promoting industry development and creating far-reaching economic and social value.

Sharing some detail, Liu Xi Wang, Manager, Information Department, Tianjin Port, said that a remote-control room has been set up to operate the automated terminal.

The entire staff is fully trained and very carefully perform handling of operation and tackle all challenges in this regard, he added.

He said that in the past, only male staff was deployed for the port handling but now female workers have also come forward to join terminal handling at ports thanks to the latest technologies introduced by the companies like Huawei.