Klaasen masterclass sinks West Indies

POTCHEFSTROOM: An explosive 54-ball hundred from Heinrich Klaasen powered South Africa to a crushing four-wicket win in the third and final ODI against West Indies at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday (March 21).

The result meant that the three-match series ended 1-1.

Chasing an under-par target on what was a good batting surface, South Africa were rocked early by Alzarri Joseph’s twin strikes but the hosts kept playing their shots, which meant that the required run rate was never an issue. Wickets, though, soon became a problem as the score read 87/4 in the 13th over to give the West Indies a massive boost in morale.

That joy, however, wasn’t for long as Klaasen went after the bowling straightaway with a flurry of boundaries. Everyone including the in-form Joseph bore the brunt of the onslaught with the pacer even getting into a war of words with Klaasen. Such was the extent of the carnage that West Indies hardly got any benefit of removing David Miller cheaply.

All-rounder Marco Jansen joined in the fun with a breezy cameo of his own and the partnership with Klaasen was worth 103 off just 60 deliveries. It was an exhibition of boundary-hitting as the innings saw 30 boundaries and 10 sixes, all this in an innings that didn’t even complete 30 overs. Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah bore the brunt of the onslaught, recording expensive figures respectively.

Earlier in the day, West Indies posted a middling total of 260 that was largely built around Brandon King’s fifty with small contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder. The platform was set for another big score with King driving the innings to a comfortable position of 110/1 inside the 20-over-mark. That’s when Shamarh Brooks got run out in unlucky fashion, slipping mid-pitch while trying to abort a single. King fell soon after and thereafter, the innings witnessed wickets at regular intervals.

South Africa’s bowlers bounced back well in the middle overs after an erratic start to the game. They used the hard lengths and change of pace to good effect. From 152/3, West Indies found themselves tottering at 221/8 before Akeal Hosain and Odean Smith pushed the score past the 250-run mark. On a surface where strokeplay got increasingly better as the game progressed, the visitors were clearly 40-50 runs short as a bare minimum.