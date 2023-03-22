Marium Maneka working on art collection State of Mind featuring paper collages and paints

Visual artist, photographer and fitness instructor Marium Maneka says diversity is very important in every aspect of life and all of her professions are her strengths as they help her be a stronger and positive person but if she had to choose a profession, she’ll choose to be a visual artist, because that’s who she is and she can never express herself better in terms of painting than anything else.

As for a hobby, she’ll go for photography that’s because photography inspires her to capture something she wants to recreate.

“Anything which challenges my inner passions, I enjoy doing them the most,” she says. “I started taking my work more professionally when I felt that I am ready being a working mother and waited for my two boys who are Taymur, 13, and Hamza, 8. Masha Allah, now they are independent enough where they don’t need my assistance on daily basis. But having said that, if God forbid, I’m in a situation where my children need me, I can always put my work on hold because there is nothing in the world more important to me than my children,” she adds.

She describes herself as an artist who loves to create her own spaces or dreamscapes in which she feels comfortable, carefree, pleasant and just be herself.

“I would want the viewer to feel the same especially the ones who feel that they can’t express themselves in words. However, when they interact with my paintings, they can sense calmness. Eventually my work gives them the feeling of something which is relatable not necessarily makes them happy but immerses into their sub-consciousness,” she says.

When asked what type of photography she does, Marium Maneka said, “I can’t label myself into being a specific photographer. I capture anything which inspires me it can be colour, shape, weather, object, food, anything. If I feel something which is pretty and interesting, I photograph it. But the process I enjoyed and loved the most was pin hole photography. Reason being, nowadays with all kinds of hi tech cameras in phones has made everything easy and you hardly have any bad photos but when you have learnt these old techniques contemporary photography doesn’t inspire you much. The whole procedure for pinhole photography is very interesting and detailed; naturally the results have more character, depth and story in it.”

We ask her if she feels all these professions of hers are rewarded greatly in terms of money.

“Rewarding in a sense that I’m able to express myself better through this medium so for me this is a reward to myself. But I never have pursued this profession for money. I feel if something is worth buying and is being displayed well it will be sold and it does boost your confidence but if isn’t selling it doesn’t stop me from making something new. I work as visual Artist because i want people to know me as an Artist who is making good name in producing good work and it doesn’t matter if it’s being sold or not. but yes again no one minds coming extra income. But I feel in our society artists are being paid very less. Of course there is a certain group of artists who have made their name and they are excelling in it but it doesn’t happen for everyone.

One more thing I really want to emphasise is on is that please don’t bargain with an artist. Art is priceless. If you can afford it buy it otherwise appreciate it and leave,” she says.

Maneka is currently working on State of Mind. She is exploring different mediums in which she can express her work better. but at the end of the day, it somehow always connects to something dreamy or personal spaces. She is using techniques likes transfers on wood, pallets knife, paper collages and paints.

“I have also started exploring my abilities in textiles. Let’s see how it goes. Mostly people buy from my Instagram page which is @mariummanekart or from the galleries during exhibitions. I have my own studio at home, plus you can view my work on my page @mariummanekart. I have a few exhibitions coming in September and October Insha Allah and details are always updated on my Insta page.

When asked who has influenced her the most to pursue her current line of work, she says, “My daily life pattern, travelling, people around me, situations which I could have dealt in a better way. Lot of things which I can’t put them in words but can express through my brushes well.

Maneka says Rashid Rana and Imran Qureshi are the number one artists of Pakistan right now.

“Being Rashid Rana’s student, I feel that he is not just a great artist but also a great teacher. And after Expo Dubai, I don’t think that I need to answer why I feel that he is the GOAT. I also have a lot of respect for Imran Qureshi as an artist and plus with that he really appreciates new artists. For me him buying my paintings from Ejaz Art Gallery and then appreciating my work in our casual conversation was something I can never forget,” Maneka concludes.