Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 22 March 2023

KARACHI: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 22 March 2023 is Rs. 203,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal in the local bullion.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources in the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

On March 22, 2023, the price of a tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan will be Rs. 203,000. This price will be consistent throughout the country with only minor variations of a few hundred rupees between cities.

These gold prices in Pakistan were obtained from the Karachi or Multan gold markets. The post is updated sporadically throughout the day, and these rates fluctuate at least twice daily.

According to the bullion market, the price of 22-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs. 186,083 per tola.

The table below shows the breakdown of the Gold Price in Pakistan today for 22 March 2023:

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rs. 203000 Rs. 186083 per 10 Grams Rs. 174040 Rs. 159536 per Gram Gold Rs. 17404 Rs. 15954

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.