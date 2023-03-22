Aima Baig jams to Arijit Singh’s hits

A-list singer Aima Baig gave a peek into her late-night jamming session on a number of hits of Bollywood crooner Arijit Singh.

Earlier this week, Baig and music composer Adrian David Emmanuel indulged in some raw music and covered several hits of Singh after recording possibly their next collab. The ‘Do Bol’ singer shared a short video of the session on the photo and video sharing application.

“We wanted some fresh air and found ourselves a piano. He started playing and all we could think of was Arijit’s songs,” Baig wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

“We messed up the lyrics, some surrrr, some chords but boy i enjoyed that liberty of just singing however and whatever i want w a great company ofc.”

The musical duo covered chart-toppers like ‘Kesariya’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, ‘Kabira’, ‘Channa Mereya’ and ‘Raabta’ among others. The celebrity also advised her five million followers in the caption to use earphones if they listen to the cover. The clip was played millions of times on the platform and received love from the fans in the form of likes and comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aima Baig released her latest music video ‘Washmallay’ with singer Sahir Ali Bagga earlier this month.

The track is the third collaboration of Baig with ‘Malang’ and ‘Baazi’ hitmaker, Bagga, while the music video for it, is directed by Adnan Qazi.

The singer revealed through her Instagram story that she wanted to make this song as a tribute to “the Baloch culture, their meethi (sweet) language, their beautiful traditional customs and to celebrate the rich culture of our largest province.”