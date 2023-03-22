‘Huay Tum Ajnabi’ song ‘Ranjhay Bina’ launched at GCU

“Ranjhay Bina”, the song of prominent journalist Kamran Shahid’s directorial debut “Huay Tum Ajnabi”, sung by Sufi music sensation Abida Parveen was on Tuesday launched at the Government College University (GCU).

The music launch ceremony, attended by the movie’s start cast including Mikal Zulfiqar, Sadia Khan, Suhail Ahmad, Nadeem Mandvivala, and VC GCU Dr Asghar Zaidi, also saw the release of Ali Zafar’s title song “Huay Tum Ajnabi”, which mesmerized the audience.

Shahid said the movie would uncover many hidden facts and Mr Zaidi said Mr Shahid had chosen a sensitive topic that was studded with facts. Mr Zaidi also presented a souvenir to Mr Shahid at the end of the ceremony.

The movie’s trailer had been released on Feb 11 that has garnered over 2million views on Youtube while its title song, sung by Ali Zafar, has amassed over 1million views on the video streaming platform. The movie is set to be released on Eidul Fitr 2023. Earlier, Zaidi had invited the students of the GCU to attend the ceremony.