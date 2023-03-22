Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani to star in a drama again

Mawra Hocane is a gorgeous and extremely talented Pakistani television and film actor. She has performed in various amazing hit drama serials. Her recent hit drama serial was Sabaat with Ameer Gilani who debuted from that drama. Well, fans loved the onscreen pairing and we’re looking forward to see the couple. Last year, Mawra Hocane revealed details about her project with Ameer Gilani which was supposed to be shot after his return from Harvard. The upcoming drama serial name is Nauroz which is the production of Momina Duraid. The drama has been written by Kashif Anwar and it is beautiful Ng directed by Shehzad Kashmiri who directed Sabaat & Parizaad. The cast includes Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani, Syed Jibran, Rana Majid and others. It will be aired on Green Entertainment Channel which is soon launching. On Tuesday, Mawra Hocane posted many stories about her upcoming serial Nauroz with Ameer Gilani. Mawra Hocane and Rana Majid have shared many BTS pictures from the project which we have collected for you.