‘Ra One flopped because the industry wanted Shahrukh Khan to fail’

Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has claimed that the industry made his film ‘Ra. One’ to fail because of Shahrukh Khan.

Currently on the promotional spree for his next movie ‘Bheed’, Sinha got candid with an Indian publication regarding the failure of his 2011 release, ‘Ra. One’.

The filmmaker blamed the fraternity for the failure and claimed that the industry wanted Shahrukh Khan to fail. “Today, ‘Ra.One’ is a hit, but when it released, they called it a flop. That was a time when the industry wanted Shah Rukh to fail because they couldn’t deal with this size,” he told the outlet.

Sinha further reflected, “Then ‘Tum Bin 2’ failed. Then I said, ‘No. I’ll make films for the man that I was.’ And then I could revert to that individual.”

“This is roughly the time the Indian political landscape was changing quite dramatically. This is also the time that I started reading again, after like, at least 20 years.”

To note, the Indian superhero movie starred Shahrukh Khan in double roles with Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Verma and Arjun Rampal as the titular antagonist. Critically, the film received mixed to positive reviews, while commercially, it was the third and second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year at the domestic and worldwide Box Office respectively. Meanwhile, the drama flick ‘Bheed’, starring Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza, is set for theatrical release on March 24. Anubhav Sinha wrote the film with Saumya Tiwari and Sonali Jain and also helmed the direction of it.