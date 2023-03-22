Salman Khan’s security beefed up following fresh death threats

Mumbai police have increased the security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan following the fresh death threats via email.

As per the reports from Indian news outlets, the security outside the Galaxy Apartment of Khan was beefed up after the actor received a threatening email on Saturday evening.

According to the details, the email was sent by the account titled Rohit Garg and mentioned that the Canadian gangster Goldy Brar wants to talk to Khan in person. The mail was in reference to the recent interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of the same group, who called killing the actor his ‘life goal’.

An FIR was registered against jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg with the Bandra Police under sections 506,120 & 34 of IPC, for allegedly sending threatening emails to the celeb’s office. Moreover, the police also increased the security of the actor following the threats.

Reportedly, two assistant police inspector-rank officers and eight-10 constables will be a part of the security team of Khan and the fans will also not be allowed to assemble outside his residence in Bandra. In an earlier interview broadcasted by a local news channel of the country, Bishnoi said that the actor has humiliated his community and hurt their religious sentiments by killing a blackbuck and hence, must visit the deity’s temple and tender an apology. For the unversed, Salman was accused of killing blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. He served a five-year prison sentence.