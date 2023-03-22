Sheheryar Munawar opens up about touching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s feet

During a recent appearance on a Talk Show with Hassan Choudary, one of the most loved Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar talked about his point of view about touching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s feet during the Filmfare Awards Middle East in Dubai back in October 2021.

Fans and netizens bashed him for following Hindu rituals, he faced immense amount of backlash from all internet users as a result of his gesture of respect.

Sheheryar on Hassan Choudary’s show said, “Whatever happened at the Filmfare was my personal moment and leaking of the video was quite unfair, the interesting thing is that people love to invade your personal moments or your privacy, I wasn’t on stage, it was my private moment, we were talking as friends, I said to him, ‘I am your great fan’ which I am since I saw “Gangs of Vasaypur,” Mahira Khan just jokingly said to me, ‘touch the feet of your master’.

He added, “I did that and a makeup artist who was there at the time cut and posted specifically just that part of the video. We were just chatting informally, so I wouldn’t have felt bad if I had touched his feet. It’s an established Sindhi custom that we uphold. As well.” Shehreyar said it was amakeup artist who recorded the video, cut the specific part where he was touching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s feet and shared it online, which went viral and he faced severe backlast for following an Indian tradition. This incident took place backstage during Filmfare Middle East Awards in October 2021, where more than 40 awards were presented to Pakistani, Indian and Arab actors. Many Pakistani actors including Mahira Khan attended the star-studded event.