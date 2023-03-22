Govt constitutes JIT to probe attack on courts, law enforcers

The PML-N-led ruling alliance decided on Tuesday to constitute a high-powered Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the attack on courts and law enforcement agencies deployed to secure the capital’s judicial complex when former premier Imran Khan was due to appear, a private TV channel reported.

The government’s spokesperson said that the JIT will include senior officers of the interior ministry and the police, adding that it will also include officers from the intelligence agencies. The information minister said that the JIT will investigate the attack and injuries inflicted on the police at Islamabad Judicial Complex and submit its investigation report within seven days. The minister added that the JIT will gather facts about the ‘petrol bomb attacks’ as well as the participation of the ‘trained militants’ of banned organisations in the attack on the judicial complex. Aurangzeb said that all the evidence of PTI supporters breaking the gate of the judicial complex, throwing stones at law enforces and setting motorcycles and vehicles ablaze will also be collected.

She further said that all aspects of vandalism, arson, trespassing and violence will be covered in the JIT report, adding that the investigators will also determine who fired teargas shells on the police and who provided them the teargas shells. The information minister further stated that the JIT will determine those responsible for inciting the public against state institutions as well as inciting them to resort to violence against the institutions. In light of the JIT report, she said, the government will take further legal action.