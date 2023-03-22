Imran’s nephew handed over to police for 2 days

A local court on Tuesday granted the police a two-day physical remand of Hassan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, in an FIR pertaining the breaking police barrier near judicial complex and threatening the personnel. Hassan Niazi who was also a focal person of PTI’s chairman was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Abbas Shah where the investigation officer preyed the judge to grant the police a seven-day custody of the accused. The prosecutor argued that police personnel were tortured and stone were pelted on them during the appearance of Imran Khan. He said that there was need to recover the vehicle of Hassan Niazi which hit the police barrier, adding that he couldn’t be discharged from the case. Defence lawyer Ali Bokhari said that an-Anti Terrorism Court had accepted the interim bail of Niazi. He claimed that his client was arrested even before the registration of the FIR against him and prayed the court to discharge him from the case.

The lawyer said that his client was a lawyer by profession and he had no any criminal record. Hassan’s another lawyer Qaiser Imam said that no loss happened due to the hit of vehicle to the barrier. However, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that Hassan Niazi departed for IHC after getting bail, adding that there was no barrier. The court, subsequently, granted two day custody of the accused to the police. Meanwhile, additional session judge Umeed Ali Baloch heard the case regarding the recovery of Hassan Niazi. The prosecutor informed the court that the accused was arrested from outside the judicial complex as an FIR was registered against him.

The investigation officer said that the accused would be produced before the judicial magistrate first and after this he would be brought here. The court also sought the orders of judicial magistrate regarding Hassan Niazi.

The judge said that if the IHC would dispose of the identical case then case in this court would also become ineffective.