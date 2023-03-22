Pakistan welcomes Saudi-Iran ‘thaw’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday held telephonic conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and extended felicitations on the recent normalization of Iran-Saudi relations through “Trilateral Joint Statement”. During the telephonic conversation with Saudi foreign minister, FM Bilawal congratulated him and appreciated the Saudi leadership for this positive development. He said the agreement would pave way to initiate a meaningful dialogue for peace, security, trade and development in the entire region. Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the two foreign ministers reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify the bilateral strategic partnership. They also stressed the

vital role of high-level exchanges for cementing ties between the two countries.

During the telephonic conversation with the Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Bilawal extended warm felicitations on the signing of the Joint Trilateral Statement by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, on March 10, 2023 in Beijing.

He termed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a testament to the wisdom and farsightedness of the leadership of the two countries. Foreign Minister Bilawal also commended the important role played by China in facilitating this process.

Underscoring Pakistan’s close fraternal relations with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister stressed that the renewal of diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries would serve as a harbinger for peace, prosperity and development for the entire region. Taking note of the upward trajectory in Pakistan-Iran relations, the two foreign ministers expressed their resolve to further intensify cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.