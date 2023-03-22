Court postpones indictment of Sheikh Rasheed

A local court on Tuesday postponed the indictment of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed till April 14 in a case about levelling false allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari. Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah adjourned the case without further proceeding due to the absence of Sheikh Rasheed’s lawyer. The court was told that the defence lawyer couldn’t appear before it due to his engagements in Supreme Court. The capital’s police had registered an FIR against Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed alleging Asif Zardari for hatching a conspiracy against Imran Khan.