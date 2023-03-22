China, Russia comprehensive strategic partners: Xi

President Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Russian Federation Government House. President Xi Jinping noted that China and Russia are each other’s biggest neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination. The sustained sound and steady growth of bilateral ties is consistent with the historical logic for our relationship and the fundamental interests of our peoples. In China, the 20th CPC National Congress was successfully held. New leading officials of state institutions were elected at the recent “two sessions”. The CPC, the whole country and the Chinese people are more united than ever and forging ahead on all fronts along the Chinese path to modernization. The new Chinese government deeply values the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination and stands ready to work with the Russian side through institutionalized exchange channels such as the mechanism of regular meetings between the Chinese premier and the Russian prime minister to reach new goals and achieve fresh outcomes in bilateral cooperation. President Xi Jinping stressed that since last year, the all-round practical cooperation between China and Russia has maintained sound momentum of growth amid the complex external environment. China has remained Russia’s largest trading partner for 13 years in a row. Our energy cooperation has continuously deepened, solid progress has been made on strategic major projects, and increasing people-to-people, cultural and sub-national exchanges have brought us even closer. It is important that both sides work together to scale up and improve the quality of our economic and trade cooperation, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and keep industrial and supply chains secure and stable. The two sides can fully leverage the role of major connectivity projects to spur growth, jointly safeguard our energy security, and expand bilateral economic and trade exchange. We can enhance cooperation in scientific research and innovation and promote sustained progress in our cooperation. We need to work for the continued success of the Chinese-Russian years of sports exchanges in 2022 and 2023 with more activities to be held in a well-planned way.