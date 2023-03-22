Ten LHC judges appointed in Punjab election tribunals

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed ten judges from the Lahore High Court (LHC) as appellate tribunals to dispose of appeals against the decisions of returning officers regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for candidates for the general elections of the Punjab Assembly.

According to the notification, Justice Ali Baqar Najfi was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge at the principal seat in Lahore for PP-131 to PP-190.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge for the reserved seat of women and non-Muslims in the provincial assembly.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge for general seats in Faisalabad district and Sargodha division for PP-72 to PP-130.

Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhary was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge at Gujranwala division for PP-28 to PP-71.

Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge at the Bahawalpur Bench for general seats of Rahim Yar Khan District for PP-255 to PP-267.

Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge for Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts for PP-237 to PP-254.

Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge at the Multan Bench for general seats of districts in the Multan Division, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal division for PP-191 to PP-236.

Justice Sardar Mohammad Dogar was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge for general seats of Dera Ghazi Khan division for PP-268 to PP-297.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge for general seats in Murree, Rawalpindi, and Jhelum districts for PP-06 to PP-20 and PP-25 to PP-27.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf was appointed as the appellate tribunal judge for general seats in Attock, Chakwal, and Talagang for PP-01 to PP-05 and PP-21 to PP-24.