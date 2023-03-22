Tanveer for boosting Pakistan, Maldives cooperation in vocational training

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain received Higher Education Minister of Republic of Maldives H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Hassan today in his office.

Rana Tanveer Hussain welcomed His Excellency Dr. Ibrahim Hassan and said that Republic of Maldives is a brotherly Muslim country. He emphasized the importance of the relationship between Pakistan and Maldives. Minister highlighted the brotherly relation between the two countries and praised the hospitality shown to Pakistanis by the people of Maldives. He said that Pakistan and Maldives have been enjoying cordial relations which are based on common faith, culture, historic links, mutual trust, and commonality of interest.

Minister said that an MoU on Education and Professional Training to oversee, pursue and coordinate the entire collaboration between two countries should be formulated and stressed the importance of practical implementation of MoUs as soon as possible.

Rana Tanveer was briefed that The Maldives National University has been connected with the leading Universities in Pakistan including LUMS, NUST, PMAS Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi and others. Last week, MNU 04 faculty members completed their two weeks training in the agricultural field at Agriculture University Rawalpindi. There is a great potential of cooperation between the two countries and we believe that with engagements the opportunities would be capitalized for the benefit of the two countries.

Higher Education Minister of Republic of Maldives H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Hassan apprised Rana Tanveer that Maldives has 98% literacy rate which is amongst the highest in the world. He said that Maldivian Students (approx. 30) are also pursuing their higher education specially MBBS in Pakistani Medical Universities Colleges. Yearly 6-8 MBBS/ BDs Seats are offered to the Maldivian students under Pakistan Technical Assistance Program (PTAP).

Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan and Maldives should increase cooperation with respect to technical and vocational training. He said that both countries can increase student exchange programs. Rana Tanveer assured Dr. Ibrahim Hassan that students from Maldives will be given more seats in medical and arts colleges in Pakistan.

Federal Minister said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Maldives both in bilateral context and within framework of the SAARC, OIC, UN and Commonwealth. Our cooperative relations are demonstrative of the fact that two countries are natural allies and there are opportunities to further expand mutual ties.