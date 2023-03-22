SC conducts hearing of rights of minorities

A hearing was conducted in Supreme Court on a suo motu case no 1 of 2014 relating to the rights of minorities and matters of ETPB by a Bench comprising Justice Ijaz ul Hassan and Justice Sahid Waheed.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar Advocate Supreme Court appeared for Evacuee Trust Property Board and submitted that this court may graciously clarify the two orders passed on different dates in the year 2018 relating to the arrangements of DHA and ETPB earlier mentioned and considered in order dated 12.06.2018 with reference to later order passed in year 2021, and this has been invited the consideration of this Honourable court through filling of CMA.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar Advocate Supreme Court further submitted that ETP Board has filed another CMA before this Honourable court wherein it has been submitted that ETPB many times approached earlier to the provincial government departments to resolve the issues which include Demarcation, Retrieving possession, providing record, Correcting record of Land Revenue after Chairman or Secretary orders, Payments of land acquired.

According to the learned counsel, however, these issues are still pending which need to be resolved and it would only be done with directions of this Honourable court to all Chief Secretaries of all the Provinces. He further submitted the details of 130 properties that have been submitted in court and has identified the location of properties situated in all four provinces of country worth billions of rupees where this Honourable court may graciously consider the request of the ETPB by issuing instructions to all provincial governments through Chief Secretaries in the interest of department and justice.

During the hearing, the Court observed that as both matters filed by ETPB have received reports from One Man Commission on directions of this court, and later fixed the matter for next hearing for appropriate orders.