IMARAT Builders Mall signs smart innovations

IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM) is pleased to announce signing with Smart Innovations, the best smart living solutions brand in the market. Since its founding in 2015, Smart Innovations has established itself as Pakistan’s leading supplier of all-inclusive, cutting-edge, open, and adaptable solutions.

With its offices in different parts of the world including Dubai, Pakistan, KSA, and China, Smart Innovations has marked its brand strengths internationally with best-in-class products e.g. VDA, Italian (GRMS & IPTV); Salto, Spanish (Access Control); Lilin, Taiwan (CCTV); Excel, UK (Data Cables & Fiber), and many more. Smart Innovations is set to provide scalable and customised smart solutions for the hospitality, commercial, education, healthcare, and residential sectors, allowing people to make their daily tasks easier, more productive, and efficient.

The aforementioned signing will offer a diverse range of solutions, including security and surveillance, AIOT and automation, lighting, critical power, and thermal management. It is worth noting that IBM aims to take on famous construction brands from all over the world and provide its customers with top-notch smart living solutions.

Smart Innovations is a renowned brand known for its world-class smart solutions for different industry verticals. They have a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and services to their customers, making them the perfect inclusion for IBM. Together, they will be able to provide unparalleled smart living solutions that cater to the needs of homeowners and businesses alike.

IBM, developed under the umbrella of the IMARAT Group- the leading real estate company in Pakistan- offers an all-in-one destination for all construction needs. Smart Innovations is set to enhance IBM’s offerings, providing customers with a complete range of smart living solutions that are tailored to their needs.

“With the addition of Smart Living’s portfolio, we are a step closer to our goal which is to offer our customers the best smart living solutions that the market has to offer,” said Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman IMARAT Group.

“This collaboration is a significant step forward in the smart living industry in Pakistan. It is a reflection of IBM’s unwavering dedication to offering customers cutting-edge and inventive solutions in the market. Without doubt, customers can anticipate obtaining state-of-the-art smart living solutions customised to their distinct requirements,” said Farhan Javed, Graana.com and IMARAT Hospitality.

With more than seven years of industry experience, IMARAT Group is a prominent real estate firm in Pakistan. They have an extensive portfolio of properties, ranging from residential to commercial and industrial projects. IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM) is a product of the prestigious Group, providing an array of products and services to meet all kinds of construction demands.