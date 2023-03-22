Sharing ease among people also a worship: Awan

Sharing ease among human beings is also a great blessing and a popular worship. The modern medical facilities available for the poor and deserving patients in Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust and the free medicines available there are a great blessing. Dr. AQ khan Hospital Trust has become a trust uniform for donors based on his tireless service to humanity. Remember that whatever blessing we have is more than our needs, we can fulfill many needs of others with it. The biggest emirates and buildings are limited to worldly life, those who spend their wealth to do deeds, they do not have to face any kind of shortage throughout their life. The religion of Islam has made it obligatory on every Muslim to pay zakat to the deserving, a good Muslim is one who deserves at his doorstep. He does not wait for people to come, but goes to their doorsteps for help.

There is a fixed amount of zakat for every teacher, but there is no fixed amount for charity and donations. These views were expressed by former Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Chairperson of Shade Trust Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Senior Journalist, Intellectual and Columnist Mujibur Rahman Shami, Former Provincial Minister Dr. Saeed Elahi, Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Chairman Haji Qaisar Amin Butt, Founder Trustee and General Secretary Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk. Trustee Mrs. Ayesha Nazir, Trustee and Finance Secretary Muhammad Sohail, Trustee Saeed Malik, Trustee Ijaz Ahmed Butt, Trustee Muhammad Mudassar Chaudhry Advocate, Senior Columnist Mazhar Barlas, Maulana Imran Bashir and MA Hijazi among other speakers expressed these views in honor of the donors of Dr. A Q Khan Hospital Trust in addressing a dinner inside the PC Hotel. In this event, free sugar and blood testing facilities were also provided to the distinguished guests, which were fully utilized. Donors were very confident and enthusiastic during the dinner.

Former Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was the chief guest at the dinner while Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Chairman Haji Qaiser Amin Butt was presiding. Columnist and writer Fazal Hussain Awan, columnist Mirza Rizwan, actor Rashid Mehmood, actress Ezra Aftab, Muhammad Kamran Rafiq, poet and columnist Nasir Basheer, Actor Haseeb Pasha and PTV anchor person Sundus Jameel including a large number of donors women and men in the dinner. At the end of the dinner, well-known Qawali Masroor Fateh Ali Khan presented a qawali in a beautiful manner.