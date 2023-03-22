IIUI holds parasports festival

International Islamic university Islamabad (IIUI) , Tuesday, organized a parasports festival at male campus in which dozens of differently abled students showcase their talent. The students participated in the sports competitions of ludo, golf pool, chess, basketball, carrom board, while they were trained for archery by professionally acclaimed coaches. The activity was jointly organized by the Department of Protocol and PR (P&PR) and Directorate of Students Affairs in collaboration with Unified Sports International. The winning students were given prizes as well as participatory trophies were given to all the differently abled students. The closing ceremony was joined by Dr. Arshad Javaid, CEO Unified Sports International, General Secretary PBSF Muhammad shehzad javed,Secretary Blind Archery Faizan khattak, Students Advisor Dr.Rizwan Aftab, Incharge sports Chaudhary Khalid, Assistant Directors Al Hassan, Jamshed ullah Khan, Muhammad Nauman and coordinator of the activity Arshad Mehmood. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Arshad Javaid said that differently abled students have shown their potential today. He vowed that his organization along with IIUI shall be among leading ranks to give an enabling environment to these special students. He also said that through IIUI talented special students shall be recommended for National and international forums. Dr.Rizwan Aftab on the occasion reiterated his resolve to continue the activities of sports for the special students. He thanked Unified Sports International and P&PR for joining hands.