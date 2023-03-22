Punjab Police, Sundas Foundation jointly organized blood donation camp

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that saving the life of one person is equal to saving life of the entire humanity.

In this spirit, the Punjab Police is not only engaged in protecting the life and property of citizens in all the districts of the province, but also a blood donation camp was organized at 10 places in various districts including the Central Police Office where hundreds of police personnel donated hundreds of blood bottles to children affected by thalassemia. IG Punjab said that, Punjab Police is also fully aware of it’s social responsibilities so the Punjab Police will ensure all possible support to give blood donations to the children affected by thalassemia. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police and Sundas Foundation will work together for the treatment of thalassemia-affected children of police employees and monthly stipend is also being given to the police employees for the treatment of such children. He expressed these views while talking to the officers at the blood donation camp organized in collaboration with Punjab Police and Sundas foundation at the Central Police Office today.

In the camp, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also donated a bottle of blood for thalassemia affected children. On this occasion, AIG, Development, Hasnain Haider, AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saifullah, AIG Ibadat Nisar, AIG R&D Syed Ali along with dozens of personnel and employees donated bottles of blood.

On behalf of Sundas Foundation, senior artist Khalid Abbas Dar expressed his gratitude to IG Punjab. He said that the Punjab Police has always generously given donations for the children affected by thalassemia and the blood donation camp organized today is also a link in this chain for which we are thankful to the Punjab Police. Khalid Abbas Dar said that the blood donated by the policemen will help in the treatment of hundreds of children. DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin and AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi and other officers were also present on this occasion.